Hollywood se vuelca con una víctima de bullying

Fotograma del vídeo de Keaton. | Facebook (Kimberly Jones)

Este joven es Keaton Jones y en estos momentos es una de las personas más conocidas en EE.UU. tras contar el acoso que ha sufrido en su colegio por parte de algunos compañeros. “Valiente” es el adjetivo que más se está utilizando en las redes sociales, tanto Facebook como Twitter, para definir a este niño de Tennesse. Incluido estrellas mundiales del mundo del cine, la televisión, los deportes y políticos de EE.UU.

El vídeo fue grabado por su madre, Kimberly Jones, y publicado en Facebook el pasado 6 de diciembre (ya ha sido compartido más de 400.000 veces). En el mismo se ve a Keaton contándole a su madre el bullying al que le someten algunos alumnos de su escuela. De hecho, su madre tuvo que ir a recogerle porque Keaton tenía miedo de ir a almorzar con sus compañeros.

“Se burlan de mi nariz, me llaman feo. Dicen que no tengo amigos”, cuenta Keaton. “Me echaron leche por encima y me metieron jamón por la ropa. Me tiraron pan”. “Sólo por curiosidad, ¿por qué hacen bullying? ¿Cuál es el objetivo?”, continúa el joven. “¿Por qué os hace felices molestar a gente inocente y encontrar formas de ser malos con ellos? Eso no está bien. No me gusta lo que me hacen y, por supuesto, no me gusta que se lo hagan a otros porque no está bien. La gente que es diferente no necesita que se le critique por ello. No es su culpa. Pero si se burlan de ti, no dejes que te afecte. Es duro, pero todo mejorará algún día”.

Las palabras de Keaton, sentidas y sinceras, mientras llora de pura impotencia, te encogen el corazón, y por eso mismo las muestras de apoyo están siendo aplastantes, invitándole también a eventos deportivos, estrenos de cine y visitar Pixar. Desde “El Capitán América” (Chris Evans) hasta “Luke SkyWalker (Mark Hamill) pasando por Donald Trump Junior:

