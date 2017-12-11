Hollywood se vuelca con una víctima de bullying

Este joven es Keaton Jones y en estos momentos es una de las personas más conocidas en EE.UU. tras contar el acoso que ha sufrido en su colegio por parte de algunos compañeros. “Valiente” es el adjetivo que más se está utilizando en las redes sociales, tanto Facebook como Twitter, para definir a este niño de Tennesse. Incluido estrellas mundiales del mundo del cine, la televisión, los deportes y políticos de EE.UU.

El vídeo fue grabado por su madre, Kimberly Jones, y publicado en Facebook el pasado 6 de diciembre (ya ha sido compartido más de 400.000 veces). En el mismo se ve a Keaton contándole a su madre el bullying al que le someten algunos alumnos de su escuela. De hecho, su madre tuvo que ir a recogerle porque Keaton tenía miedo de ir a almorzar con sus compañeros.

“Se burlan de mi nariz, me llaman feo. Dicen que no tengo amigos”, cuenta Keaton. “Me echaron leche por encima y me metieron jamón por la ropa. Me tiraron pan”. “Sólo por curiosidad, ¿por qué hacen bullying? ¿Cuál es el objetivo?”, continúa el joven. “¿Por qué os hace felices molestar a gente inocente y encontrar formas de ser malos con ellos? Eso no está bien. No me gusta lo que me hacen y, por supuesto, no me gusta que se lo hagan a otros porque no está bien. La gente que es diferente no necesita que se le critique por ello. No es su culpa. Pero si se burlan de ti, no dejes que te afecte. Es duro, pero todo mejorará algún día”.

Heartbreaking video. This is what bullying does to kids. “People that are different don’t need to get criticized about it. It’s not their fault.” #itgetsbetter, we promise. pic.twitter.com/z3x7AVPhnT — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) 10 de diciembre de 2017

Las palabras de Keaton, sentidas y sinceras, mientras llora de pura impotencia, te encogen el corazón, y por eso mismo las muestras de apoyo están siendo aplastantes, invitándole también a eventos deportivos, estrenos de cine y visitar Pixar. Desde “El Capitán América” (Chris Evans) hasta “Luke SkyWalker (Mark Hamill) pasando por Donald Trump Junior:

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 10 de diciembre de 2017

Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right #ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk. https://t.co/fRTAENcmV4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) 10 de diciembre de 2017

Keaton-Don't waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean-They're sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don't like themselves-They're just jealous because you're so smart & handsome❤️Your friend-mh https://t.co/SUMw3OoCTm — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) 10 de diciembre de 2017

Heartbreaking to see this. Keaton you’re strong to say these things and care so much for others. #TeamKeaton https://t.co/hgp0ehnn8Y — Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) 10 de diciembre de 2017

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) 9 de diciembre de 2017

This boy is incredibly brave and the video really got to me. @danawhite, If he takes you up on your offer to see UFC Headquarters, I would be honored to host him and his family at our place if they need somewhere to stay. https://t.co/EWx05o0yI0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 11 de diciembre de 2017

justin enviándole un mensaje de aliento a keaton el nene q sufre bullying en su escuela me llena el alma de orgullo como mi hijo usa las redes sociales y su voz para cosas tan importantes como estas lo amo demasiado lpm pic.twitter.com/JiSwJpQTGY — camila (@beingpetera) 11 de diciembre de 2017