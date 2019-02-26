Esta tierna foto de Lady Gaga y Madonna parece sellar la paz entre las archienemigas

Dos de las cantantes más extravagantes del panorama internacional parecen haber hecho los paces con una imagen que ha dado la vuelta al mundo.
Lady Gaga y Madonna eran enemigas acérrimas, sobre todo, por parte de esta última, que no ha querido mantener una buena relación con la recién galardonada a Mejor Canción Original por Shallow, en la gala de los Oscar 2019.
Al parecer, la protagonista de Ha nacido una estrella acudió a una fiesta privada organizada por Madonna después de recoger su aclamado premio reconocido por la industria del cine.
