No es fotografía, es arte: así son las tartas hiperrealistas que parecen objetos cotidianos

Luke Vincentini es un pastelero de 23 años con un gran talento para copiar -prácticamente- al dedillo todos y cada uno de los detalles de diferentes objetos cotidianos para recrear sus tartas.

Vincentini trabaja como pastelero en la mundialmente famosa Carlo’s Bakery en Lanoka Harbor, Nueva Jersey. Para sus increíbles creaciones se inspira en la vida cotidiana y lo hace tan bien que su trabajo puede llegar a confundirse con la realidad hasta que coge un cuchillo y los corta por la mitad.

Su talento le permite recrear desde un simple limón hasta un bolso de marca, pasando por un cartón de huevos, una bolsa de maíz tostado o un tronco de madera.

Algunas de estas creaciones pueden tardar en hacerse hasta 14 horas, por ello, Luke dice que son creaciones de “amor”. Para él, todo el esfuerzo merece la pena cuando ve las reacciones de la gente. “Es la mejor parte”, dijo en una entrevista para Story Trender.

