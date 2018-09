El espeluznante ataque de un tiburón a otro que deja aterrorizados a unos turistas

View this post on Instagram

There's always a bigger shark right? Although some sharks will naturally predate on other sharks (NOT necessarily smaller than them!) there's a few cues that trigger a faster, or unplanned attack, and panic is certainly one of them. Hooked sharks/fish clearly emit signals of distress and if there's a shark in the vicinity, you can bet your bottom dollar it's going to come in for a look. This big guy doesn't hesitate in taking advantage of an easy meal that looks rather exhausted from being caught on a fishing line. I've been in the water and witnessed depredation, not a fun place to be and I highly recommend you avoid it! Video: Found via @oceanskeepers Via @sharksneedlove – 🌐Follow us for more @perfect_oceans 🦈❤