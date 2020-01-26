El Jardín

Nada por primera vez en la historia “en el lugar más bonito del mundo”

"El túnel fue de todos los tonos de azul"

Twitter (@LewisPugh)
Twitter (@LewisPugh)

El nadador británico Lewis Pugh, de 50 años, hizo historia al convertirse en la primera persona que nada bajo una capa de hielo ártico.

Pugh quiso “mostrar al mundo lo que está ocurriendo aquí en Antártida Oriental”, en referencia al calentamiento global, pues se han elaborado una serie de estudios que recogen el derretimiento del hielo debido a dicho fenómeno.

El deportista confiesa que ha necesitado más de 30 años de entrenamiento para completar un reto sin precedentes.

“Es el lugar más bonito que he visto en todo el mundo, en toda mi vida. El túnel fue de todos los tonos de azul”, detalló.