Nada por primera vez en la historia “en el lugar más bonito del mundo”

El nadador británico Lewis Pugh, de 50 años, hizo historia al convertirse en la primera persona que nada bajo una capa de hielo ártico.

Pugh quiso “mostrar al mundo lo que está ocurriendo aquí en Antártida Oriental”, en referencia al calentamiento global, pues se han elaborado una serie de estudios que recogen el derretimiento del hielo debido a dicho fenómeno.

I am going down one of these rivers UNDER the Antarctic ice sheet to see whether it MAY be swimmable. Water is just above 0 degrees C. #Antarctica2020 pic.twitter.com/hsqrwPv9uG

— Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) January 20, 2020