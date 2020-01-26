Nada por primera vez en la historia “en el lugar más bonito del mundo”

El nadador británico Lewis Pugh, de 50 años, hizo historia al convertirse en la primera persona que nada bajo una capa de hielo ártico.
Pugh quiso “mostrar al mundo lo que está ocurriendo aquí en Antártida Oriental”, en referencia al calentamiento global, pues se han elaborado una serie de estudios que recogen el derretimiento del hielo debido a dicho fenómeno.
I am going down one of these rivers UNDER the Antarctic ice sheet to see whether it MAY be swimmable. Water is just above 0 degrees C. #Antarctica2020 pic.twitter.com/hsqrwPv9uG
— Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) January 20, 2020
El deportista confiesa que ha necesitado más de 30 años de entrenamiento para completar un reto sin precedentes.
Getting ready. Here’s the irony, in order to show the world that Antarctica is heating up, with all the consequences that will have, I am freezing. #Antarctica2020 pic.twitter.com/u43JNnscWw
— Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) January 24, 2020
“Es el lugar más bonito que he visto en todo el mundo, en toda mi vida. El túnel fue de todos los tonos de azul”, detalló.