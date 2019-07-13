Muere Emily Hartridge, presentadora y ‘youtuber’, en un accidente con un patinete eléctrico y un camión

La presentadora de TV y conocida ‘youtuber’ Emily Hartridge, de 35 años, falleció en un accidente al sur de Londres el pasado viernes, cuando un camión aparentemente la arrolló mientras iba en un patinete eléctrico.
La noticia ha sido dada a conocer a través de su cuenta en Instagram con un mensaje: “Hola a todos. Esto es algo horrible que decir en Instagram, pero sabemos que muchos de ustedes esperaban ver a Emily hoy y esta es la única forma de contactarlos a la vez. Emily estuvo involucrada en un accidente ayer y falleció. Todos la queríamos y nunca la olvidaremos. Ha tocado tantas vidas que es difícil imaginar cosas sin ella. Era una persona muy especial”.
El incidente se produjo en una rotonda a poco más de 1 kilómetro de la vivienda de Emily. Por el momento no ha habido ninguna detención y las autoridades siguen investigando el caso, que sería el primero de este tipo en Reino Unido, donde los patinetes eléctricos no pueden circular legalmente por la vía pública y únicamente pueden hacerlo en lugares privados y con permiso del propietario.
Hartridge presentaba programas online con entrevistas a famosos como Hugh Jackman y Eddie Redmayne. Era además muy conocida en YouTube, con un canal de más de 340.000 suscriptores, donde ofrecía consejos de nutrición y vida sana. Su último vídeo fue publicado hace cinco días.
‘EMILY, ARE YOU A MAN?’ 💪🏻🙄 • Someone messaged me this on Instagram last week and it doesn’t upset me ❌ I just think it’s LAUGHABLE 🤣 • This is 2019, how are some of us still stuck in the 1800s 🤦🏻♀️ • I don’t believe there are such things as ‘Manly’ or ‘feminine’, what a crock of 💩 • Those terms were merely created by society years ago and much like sheep, we have all followed these rules for centuries 🙄 • Men go to work. Women stay home and cook. Men bring in the money. Women look after the children. Men are the bosses. Women are the assistants. Men drink the drinks. Women bring them the drinks. Men play sports. Women watch. Men drive the cars, women sit in the passenger seat. Men have muscles. Women need to stay thin…….BORE OFF MATE 🤚🏽 • We as women have come so far but there are STILL some men around who just can’t handle what strong ass mother f*ckers we have become 🤟🏼 • Just so you know, all those comments do is make us want to look stronger and be stronger 💪🏻 • I have never adhered to societal norms and I am certainly not going to start now 🙅🏻♀️ • Whenever I get comments like this, I just think how sad that you are constantly scrolling on your computer or phone looking for someone to upset whilst we are out in the REAL WORLD living our lives 😁 • Now can someone please pass me a dumbbell? And make it a heavy one 🏋️♂️ ________________________________________________ #strong #strength #muscles #motivation #abs #lean #goals #female #empowerment #femaleempowerment #truth #positivity #positivethinking #body #fit #beautiful #fitnessgirl #boxing #girlswhobox #yoga #yogi
LISTENING TO YOUR BODY 💪🏻 – So the past week I have felt extremely tired because I haven’t been sleeping well 🙄 I felt on the brink of tears a fair amount last week because when you lack sleep it affects EVERYTHING 🤚🏽 – Yesterday was a very tiring day and I almost cancelled my boxing class because I just didn’t think I had it in me 🤷🏻♀️ – Now sometimes when I feel like that I completely rest and do NOT workout because I am much better at listening to my body these days 🙋🏻♀️ – So sometimes the best thing you can do if you’re feeling low or exhausted is to do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING 🙌🏼 – However yesterday I really felt like punching the absolute crap out of something so that is exactly what I decided to do 😊 And you know what? I felt so bloody good after that I was so pleased I pushed myself to go 👊🏻 – You don’t always need to do an extreme high intensity workout if you’re feeling sh*t but SOMETIMES that is exactly what you need 🤘🏻 – Big up to @bantam_boxer for the epic session at @rathboneboxing 🥊 – I felt totally f*cked after, but in the best possible way 🥰 _______________________________________________ #boxing #rathboneboxingclub #girlswhobox #strong #strength #muscles #abs #lean #fitness #workout #london #anxiety #mentalhealth #depression #motivation #inspiration #fitnessmotivation