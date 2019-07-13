Muere Emily Hartridge, presentadora y ‘youtuber’, en un accidente con un patinete eléctrico y un camión

View this post on Instagram

‘EMILY, ARE YOU A MAN?’ 💪🏻🙄 • Someone messaged me this on Instagram last week and it doesn’t upset me ❌ I just think it’s LAUGHABLE 🤣 • This is 2019, how are some of us still stuck in the 1800s 🤦🏻‍♀️ • I don’t believe there are such things as ‘Manly’ or ‘feminine’, what a crock of 💩 • Those terms were merely created by society years ago and much like sheep, we have all followed these rules for centuries 🙄 • Men go to work. Women stay home and cook. Men bring in the money. Women look after the children. Men are the bosses. Women are the assistants. Men drink the drinks. Women bring them the drinks. Men play sports. Women watch. Men drive the cars, women sit in the passenger seat. Men have muscles. Women need to stay thin…….BORE OFF MATE 🤚🏽 • We as women have come so far but there are STILL some men around who just can’t handle what strong ass mother f*ckers we have become 🤟🏼 • Just so you know, all those comments do is make us want to look stronger and be stronger 💪🏻 • I have never adhered to societal norms and I am certainly not going to start now 🙅🏻‍♀️ • Whenever I get comments like this, I just think how sad that you are constantly scrolling on your computer or phone looking for someone to upset whilst we are out in the REAL WORLD living our lives 😁 • Now can someone please pass me a dumbbell? And make it a heavy one 🏋️‍♂️ ________________________________________________ #strong #strength #muscles #motivation #abs #lean #goals #female #empowerment #femaleempowerment #truth #positivity #positivethinking #body #fit #beautiful #fitnessgirl #boxing #girlswhobox #yoga #yogi