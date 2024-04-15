cultura

Brothers in band, el tributo a los británicos Dire Straits, llega en mayo a La Orotava

El Teobaldo Power, en Tenerife, el día 10, y el Teatro Víctor Jara de Vecindario, en Gran Canaria, el 11, albergarán dos conciertos
Brothers in Band ya ha visitado varios países con su homenaje a la célebre banda británica. / DA
Brothers in Band, para muchos, la mejor banda tributo a Dire Straits, visita en mayo Canarias para ofrecer dos conciertos. Sus integrantes actuarán el día 10 en Tenerife, en el Auditorio Teobaldo Power de La Orotava (21.00 horas), y el 11 (20.30 horas) se subirán al escenario del Teatro Víctor Jara de Vecindario, en el municipio grancanario de Santa Lucía de Tirajana.

Brothers in Band ha recorrido con The Very Best of Dire Straits Alemania, Países Bajos, Francia, Portugal, Andorra, Luxemburgo y España

