Fallece Rick ‘el Viejo’, del programa ‘La casa de los empeños’

Rick el Viejo, del programa La casa de los empeños, cuyo nombre completo es Richard Benjamin Harrison, ha fallecido a las 77 años “rodeado de su familia”. Así lo ha comunicado el local Gold & Silver Pawn Shop de Las Vegas -que tenía en propiedad junto a su familia- a través de sus cuentas en redes sociales.
Su hijo Rick Harrison, que dirige el comercio y protagoniza el reality show, ha querido compartir dos fotografías de su padre en Instagram: una de su juventud y otra actual.
Ambas imágenes publicadas junto a emotivos mensajes: “Hoy perdí un amigo, un padre, un maestro y mucho más. El Viejo perdió su larga batalla contra el Parkinson esta mañana. Te quiero papa. Nos vemos en el otro lado”, escribía en la última.
Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.