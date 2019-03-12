Este es el reto solidario que da la vuelta al mundo

El ‘Trashtag Challenge’ está de moda. Este reto que se ha viralizado en las últimas fechas consiste en limpiar las playas y publicar una foto en las redes sociales con toda la basura que se ha retirado. Esta iniciativa, a diferencias de otras, tiene un fin productivo y así lo han manifestado los usuarios en la red.
Gracias a este desafío se están recuperando viejos cuadros de antaño, aquellos en los que se podían divisar playas de película, propias de lugares paradisíacos como Filipinas, Australia o México.
