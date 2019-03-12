El Jardín

Este es el reto solidario que da la vuelta al mundo

El 'Trashtag Challenge' contribuye en la recuperación de paisajes espectaculares

Trashtag Challenge. / Twitter
El ‘Trashtag Challenge’ está de moda. Este reto que se ha viralizado en las últimas fechas consiste en limpiar las playas y publicar una foto en las redes sociales con toda la basura que se ha retirado. Esta iniciativa, a diferencias de otras, tiene un fin productivo y así lo han manifestado los usuarios en la red.

Gracias a este desafío se están recuperando viejos cuadros de antaño, aquellos en los que se podían divisar playas de película, propias de lugares paradisíacos como Filipinas, Australia o México.