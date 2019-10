We are closely monitoring the shooting incident at the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, NH. pic.twitter.com/yQ9moBYsWg — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 12, 2019

Video from Pelham, NH scene. A number of ambulances, state, and local police pic.twitter.com/uyQ2cOeoT0 — Korey O’Brien (@koreyobrienTV) October 12, 2019