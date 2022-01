“Es probable que acabe en uno o dos meses”: el ingeniero que predijo la pandemia ‘anuncia’ su final

This is the end of the pandemic:

• Vaccines reduce deaths by 90%

• Omicron kills 90% less

• Treatments save 90% of ppl



These 3 reduce COVID fatality rates by 99.9%

And after Omicron, most ppl will have some sort of immunity.



It's time to change our behavior



