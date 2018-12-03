La historia del anillo, la pareja y la policía de Nueva York que acabó con final feliz

Nada mejor para comenzar las fechas navideñas que una historia con final feliz, como esta que sucedió el pasado viernes en Nueva York, concretamente Times Square.

Las cámaras de seguridad captaron el momento en el que una pareja de turistas británicos se comprometía en matrimonio en tan icónico lugar, pero justo en plena pedida de mano se les cae el anillo al suelo y acaba en el alcantarillado de la ‘ciudad que nunca duerme’. Ambos intentaron recuperar sin éxito el anillo.

Tras ver la filmación, agentes de la policía de Nueva York consiguieron dar con la joya, lo limpiaron y comenzaron una búsqueda a través de las redes sociales, donde la cuenta oficial del cuerpo de seguridad estadounidense compartí parte del vídeo y una foto del anillo recuperado.

Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them! pic.twitter.com/hzFXxuMVJW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 1 de diciembre de 2018

Y es en esta clase de momentos en los que Twitter cobra todo el sentido de red social y, gracias a la difusión del mensaje que superó los 30.000 retuits, se pudo contactar con John y Daniella para entregarles su anillo de compromiso. Y sí, ella dijo “sí, acepto”.

We would like to thank everyone who shared this story! The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations! https://t.co/rXHxxkwClm — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 2 de diciembre de 2018

Tras dar el “caso cerrado”, la policía ha dado las gracias a todos los que difundieron el vídeo y ayudaron a darle un final feliz a esta historia, en la que hasta la cuenta oficial de Twitter participó y dio la enhorabuena a John y Daniella.