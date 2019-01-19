Boo, “el perro más mono del mundo”, muere a los 12 años

Boo, apodado como “el perro más mono del mundo”, ha fallecido este sábado a los 12 años a causa de un ataque al corazón, según han comunicado “con profunda tristeza” sus dueños a través de Instagram.

El perro de raza pomerania saltó a la fama a través de las redes sociales gracias a su expresión y pelaje tan entrañable, que enamoró a miles de usuarios de todo el mundo.

“Nos ha dejado para unirse a su mejor amigo, Buddy”, han asegurado, en alusión a otro can de la misma raza que falleció en 2017. Fue entonces cuando Boo “mostró signos de problemas cardíacos. Creemos que su corazón se rompió literalmente cuando Buddy nos dejó. Aguantó y nos dio más de un año. Pero parece que fue su momento, y estoy segura de que fue un momento muy feliz para ellos cuando se vieron en el cielo”, explican sus dueños.

“Boo trajo alegría a las personas de todo el mundo”, prosigue su dueña, que añade que “es el perro más feliz que he conocido. Tenía tan buen carácter que nunca tuvimos que preocuparnos por su entrenamiento”.

Por último, se han despedido de su mascota junto a varias imágenes de los momentos más tiernos que compartieron: “Boo, te amamos con todo nuestro corazón y te extrañaremos hasta el día en que nos volvamos a encontrar. Diviértete corriendo con Buddy”.

