Pagan 120.000 dólares por un plátano pegado con cinta a una pared en una feria de arte

Se trata de un plátano pegado a una pared con cinta aislante y se ha hecho viral en las últimas horas porque alguien ha pagado 120.000 euros por esta obra de arte de Maurizio Cattelan expuesta en la feria de arte Art Basel Miami Beach.
Titulada Comedian, la pieza pretende hacer reflexionar sobre el valor que le damos a las cosas y qué tipo de objetos valoramos.
The piece of fruit taped to a wall at @ArtBasel in Miami Beach "offers insight into how we assign worth", @galerieperrotin says https://t.co/PBso7lvEVU
— The Art Newspaper (@TheArtNewspaper) December 4, 2019
El fundador de la galería, según asegura ABC, explicó que los plátanos son «un símbolo del comercio mundial, un doble sentido, así como un dispositivo clásico para el humor», y agregó que el artista convierte los objetos mundanos en «vehículos de tanto deleite como crítica».
The talk of the town in Miami right now is Maurizio Cattelan's "Comedian," a banana 🍌 duct taped to the wall. Two have already sold for $120,000 at Perrotin