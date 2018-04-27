Amy Schumer ingresada en el hospital

La actriz Ami Schumer llevaba tiempo sin publicar en su perfil de Instagram ni aparecer en público por lo que comenzó a despertar los mensajes de sus seguidores sobre su estado y ha sido la propia actriz la que ha dado el paso para explicarse.
En la publicación que ha realizado la intérprete ha revelado que ha estado ingresada toda esta semana debido a una infección renal y ha acompañado la publicación con una foto en la que se le puede ver en mal estado: “Esto es lo que he estado haciendo esta semana. Estuve hospitalizada durante 5 días con una infección renal horrible”.
Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time. I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.