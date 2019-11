La foto del Roque Cinchado, en el Teide, que enamora a Instagram y Discovery Channel

View this post on Instagram

“The Roque Cinchado proudly towering over the landscape of the Teide National Park, with the Teide in the background. It was hard to capture the scale of this rock in a photo so I placed my friend @christopheopteynde next to it. He's 6’4” and you can barely spot him. So that's a pretty big rock.” 🤙🏻 📸 + caption by Michiel Pieters (@michielpieters) . . . . #adventure #travel #nature #photography #love #photooftheday #naturephotography #instagood #adventure #fall #autumn #october #explore #instatravel #weekendgetaway #TeideNationalPark #RoqueCinchado